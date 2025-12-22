Coromandel International launches next gen water soluble fertilizer Fertinex

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Coromandel International Ltd on Monday announced the launch of ‘Fertinex’, a water-soluble fertiliser developed for fertigation applications.

The product is enhanced with proprietary Smart Signalling Technology, a breakthrough innovation that enhances plant–microbe communication for improved nutrient uptake and soil health.

Designed to strengthen early crop establishment, Fertinex supplies essential nutrients in a readily available form, Coromandel said in a statement.

Fertinex is suitable for a wide range of crops, including fruits, vegetables, pulses, and plantation crops.

The company's Managing Director and CEO S Sankarasubramanian flagged off the first batch of Fertinex at its Visakhapatnam plant in Andhra Pradesh.