Coromandel International, Mahindra Krish-e partner to provide drone spraying services

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International and Mahindra and Mahindra's farm equipment sector business vertical, Krish-e, on Tuesday announced a partnership to extend Coromandel's drone spraying services, Gromor Drive.

Currently operational in seven key states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Gromor Drive's operations are supported by RPTO-trained pilots, according to a joint statement.

Coromandel's drone services are positioned in the market through the support of its subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, which ensures reliable drone supply, pilot training, and service support.

The partnership further enhances accessibility to these services via the 'Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App,' along with other technology-driven farm solutions offered by Mahindra's farm equipment sector (FES), aimed at sustainably maximising farmers' income and benefiting the broader agricultural value chain, it said.

"Coromandel's Gromor Drive offers significant advancements in efficiency, scalability, and convenience for agricultural practices to farmers. This (non-binding) MoU represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards transforming the agricultural landscape of India by making drone spraying accessible to farmers," Coromandel's Chief Operating Officer, Fertiliser Business - Amir Alvi, said.

The company's Gromor Drive, backed by its subsidiary Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, brings in the added advantage of in-house developed cutting-edge agricultural drones, in addition to its fleet of certified drone pilots.

Mahindra and Mahindra president - Farm Equipment Sector, Hemant Sikka said, "a significant step towards enhancing productivity and lowering a farmer's exposure to powerful chemicals, drone technology can enable selective spraying of fertilisers and chemicals on crops, while also ensuring improved yield.

"The partnership will ensure accessibility of drone spraying for Krish-e customers through the Krish-e Kheti ke Liye App, on a pay-per-acre basis." PTI SM DRR