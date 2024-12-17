Coromandel International, Mahindra's Krish-e partner to provide drone spraying services

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has signed a strategic partnership with Krish-e, the farm equipment business vertical of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, to offer its drone spraying service 'Gromor Drive' to the farming community, a top company official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The service is currently available in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Gromor Drive operations are supported by pilots trained at Remote Pilot Training Organisations (RPTO).

"This (non-binding) MoU between Coromandel's Gromor Drive and Mahindra Krish-e represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards transforming India's agricultural landscape by making drone spraying accessible to farmers. We aim to reduce their input costs, increase productivity, and improve profitability through this collaboration," Coromandel International Ltd Chief Operating Officer Amir Alvi said, in a company statement on Tuesday.

Coromandel's drone services are uniquely positioned in the market, supported by its subsidiary Dhaksha Unmanned Systems. This backward integration provides Coromandel with a competitive edge in the emerging market.

Advertisment

"Coromandel's Gromor Drive, backed by its subsidiary Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, brings the added advantage of in-house developed cutting-edge agricultural drones, along with its fleet of certified drone pilots," Alvi said.

The partnership enhances accessibility to drone services via the 'Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye' application, along with other technology-driven farm solutions offered by Mahindra's Farm Equipment sector, aimed at benefiting the broader agricultural value chain.

"With Krish-e's well-established presence across the country and Coromandel's experienced Gromor Drive fleet, we are pleased to bring the benefits of drones to many more Indian farmers," Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd President-Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH