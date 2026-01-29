Coromandel International posts 4pc drop in Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Coromandel International Ltd on Thursday posted a 4 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 488.47 crore for third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 507.91 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 26 per cent to Rs 8,862.64 crore during October-December quarter of 2025-26 fiscal, from Rs 7,048.86 crore in a year-ago.

Expenses, however, rose 29 per cent to Rs 8,209.88 crore from Rs 6,357.26 crore in the said period.

"Coromandel delivered a resilient performance during the quarter despite a challenging business environment marked by late monsoon withdrawal, along with surge in raw material prices and sharp rupee depreciation," Managing Director and CEO S Sankarasubramanian said in a statement.

The fertiliser plants operated at full capacity delivering record quarterly production of 1 million of NPKs, while phosphatic fertiliser cumulative sale volume rose 10 per cent to 3.6 million tonnes.

The Crop Protection segment reported a strong performance, benefiting from favourable demand for its key molecules across export and domestic markets.

The company said its backward integration projects – Sulphuric acid and Phosphoric acid plants - are progressing as per schedule and planned to be commissioned in Q4 FY26. The fertiliser capacity expansion project at Kakinada is progressing well and remains on track for completion in Q4 FY27.

In Q3, Coromandel International set up a joint venture firm Stuccoedge India for manufacture and sale of Phospho-Gypsum based products. It has also initiated work for setting up a water soluble fertiliser plant at Vizag.

The Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share.