Coromandel International sets up 901st Namadhu Gromor retail store in Ooty

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Coromandel International Ltd, a leading agri-solutions provider, expanded its retail footprint by setting up its 901st flagship 'Namadhu Gromor' retail store in Udhagamandalam. a top official said.

The 'Namadhu Gromor' store, spread across two floors, will offer a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of farmers.

It will sell fertilisers, crop protection products, specialty nutrients, and organic farming solutions, among others.

"Ooty, with its rich diversity of crops such as carrots and plantation produce, holds immense potential for agri-innovation. This store is designed to be more than just a retail outlet—it will serve as a knowledge and support hub for farmers in Ooty, with a special focus on our organic product offerings," said Managing Director and CEO S Sankarasubramanian in a press release on Tuesday.

"The launch of our 901st Namadhu Gromor retail store in Ooty marks an important step in Coromandel's commitment to transforming agriculture at the grassroots level," he added.

Coromandel International forayed into the retail segment in 2007 with the vision of building a stronger connection with farmers and providing integrated agricultural solutions.

Over the years, the company has expanded its retail presence to over 900 outlets across multiple states under the 'Gromor' brand.

"The Namadhu Gromor retail store will not only give farmers access to high-quality agri-inputs but will also equip them with personalised crop advisory and modern farming techniques, such as drone spraying services, to enhance farm productivity and efficiency," he said.

"While today marks the opening of a new store, it is also the beginning of a larger journey—one that aims to create lasting value for the farming community and drive agricultural progress across the Nilgiris region," he added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH