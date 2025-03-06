Coromandel International to double sulphur production capacity in Vizag to 50,000 mt

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) Coromandel International Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has set a target to double the sulphur manufacturing capacity to 50,000 metric tonne and has opened the second manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh in this connection, a top official said.

The facility in Visakhapatnam is aimed at ensuring a steady supply of high-quality Bentonite Sulphur fertilisers to the farmers.

The production unit is the company's wholly backward integrated facility and produces approximately 12 LMT of complex fertilisers along with Phosphoric and Sulphuric acid. The site also hosts a Sulphur Fertiliser plant with 25,000 MT production capacity.

"With the inauguration of this new plant, the company's Sulphur fertiliser capacity is doubled," a company statement here said on Thursday.

Coromandel International Ltd Managing Director and CEO S Sankarasubramanian said, "At Coromandel we believe in delivering innovative and sustainable Agri-solutions to the farmers. By continuously augmenting our infrastructure and expanding capacities, we are ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers that promote long-term soil health and at the same time enhance productivity." "Over the next 4-5 years, this plant will play a crucial role in effectively meeting the growing demand for Bentonite Sulphur fertilisers across India. This milestone aligns with our long term vision of advancing agricultural growth through technology and farmer-focused initiatives, " he said after the inauguration of the second plant.

The new plant is equipped with German technology and capabilities to fortify Sulphur fertilisers with multiple micronutrients, addressing the evolving nutrient deficiencies in the soil. This factory also provides for research and development in new Sulphur variants designed to meet the crop and geography specific needs of agriculture, the company said. PTI VIJ ROH