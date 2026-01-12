Coromandel International to set up Corporate Research Centre at IIT Madras Research Park

Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Agri-solutions provider Coromandel International Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the IIT Madras Research Park here, for the establishment of a Corporate Research Centre aimed at strengthening the industry-academia collaborations.

The partnership would enable Coromandel International to leverage the world-class research, innovation and technology infrastructure of the IIT Madras ecosystem, fostering advanced collaboration in areas of strategic importance like agriculture, sustainability and emerging technologies, a press release from Coromandel International Ltd said on Monday.

An MoU to establish the Corporate Research Centre was signed in the presence of Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar during the inauguration of IIT Madras Global Research Foundation on January 9.

The Centre will act as a hub for joint research programmes, technology incubation, talent development, and international collaboration, supporting Coromandel’s long-term focus on science-led growth and future-ready agri-solutions.

"Coromandel has always believed that innovation and research are critical to strengthening India's agricultural ecosystem and driving sustainable growth. Our collaboration with IIT Madras Global will enable us to work closely with leading researchers, scientists and global partners to develop breakthrough solutions in crop nutrition and advanced agri-inputs," Coromandel International Ltd Whole-time Director - Strategic Sourcing, Narayanan Vellayan said.

The Corporate Research Centre would serve as a strategic platform to translate cutting-edge science into scalable technologies that benefit farmers, industry and the country's innovation agenda, he added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH