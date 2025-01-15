Corporate Affairs Ministry approves incorporation of Swiggy's sports arm

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Wednesday approved the incorporation of Swiggy Sports Private Limited as a wholly owned subsidiary of the food and grocery delivery major.

The company shared the update in a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary will operate in sports activities, amusement and recreation activities.

"...Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Processing Centre has approved incorporation of Swiggy Sports Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, today, January 15, 2025," the filing said.

"The main objects of the newly to be incorporated entity will include engaging in sports team ownership, management, talent development, event organisation, and facility operation, offering career services, acquiring broadcasting and sponsorship rights, and promoting sports events through various business models etc.," Swiggy said. PTI RSN SHW