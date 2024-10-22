CORPORATE BRIEFS

Choice Finserv acquires retail lending biz of Paisabuddy Finance and Sureworth Financia.

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Non-bank lender Choice Finserv on Tuesday announced the acquisition of retail lending business of Paisabuddy Finance and Sureworth Financial for an undisclosed sum to grow its assets under management to Rs 801 crore.

The move enhances the company's capabilities on small business lending and also green finance, a statement said.

The overall employees will more than double to 1,180 post the acquisition, while the branch network will go up to 168 locations across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR from 71 earlier.

***** Network 18’s Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers *Moneycontrol Pro, a premium offering with paywalled content from Network 18’s news and data platform Moneycontrol, has crossed one million paying subscribers landmark.

Moneycontrol Pro is cementing its position as India’s largest media subscription product and among the top 15 worldwide, according to a statement.

Now Moneycontrol Pro’s paying subscriber numbers are now close to major international media platforms, it added.

“The fact that more than a million people chose to repose their trust in Moneycontrol Pro is a testament to the value it brings to investors, helping them better understand markets and profit from it. We will continue to add more features to the product in our quest to make available to Pro users features normally available only in much pricier products used by institutional investors,” said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network 18. PTI KRH KRH MR