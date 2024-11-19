Corporate Infotech bags 7 year contract from ONGC for IT infra services

New Delhi: Technology solutions provider Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) on Tuesday said it received a seven-year contract from state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for an overhaul of IT infrastructure.

Advertisment

"ONGC awards Corporate Infotech Rs 98 crore contract for on-premise IT Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) on 'Pay-per-Use' Model. The contract will be executed over a period of seven years by September 2031," CIPL said in a statement.

This project is aimed at augmenting ONGC's IT hardware infrastructure across its Corporate Infocom Data Centre (CIDC) in Delhi as well as the disaster recovery site in Vadodara, Gujarat, the Noida-based company said.

As part of ONGC's digital transformation journey, the project will help future-proof the state-owned company's operations by ensuring seamless data replication, disaster recovery, and application management services, it said.

Advertisment

"This partnership underscores CIPL's expertise in handling complex IT infrastructure and its ability to deliver flexible, consumption-based solutions," Vinod Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CIPL, said.

Incorporated in 2007, CIPL has become one of the largest IT hardware solutions providers. The company has recently secured a three-year contract worth Rs 114 crore from IndianOil for the comprehensive annual maintenance of IT infrastructure across all divisions of the public sector enterprises.