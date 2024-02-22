Corteva Agriscience launches 'Salibro' nematicide for India market

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) US-based Corteva Agriscience on Thursday said it has launched a nematicide 'Salibro' in India that will help farmers protect their crops from the plant-parasitic nematodes.

Advertisment

The product, powered by Reklemel active, provides farmers with a targeted and environmentally friendly solution to protect their crops from damaging nematodes while preserving the soil health, the company said in a statement.

The plant-parasitic nematodes are microscopic organisms found in soil that feed on the roots of horticultural crops such as capsicum, cucumber, tomato and Brinjal. These nematodes are notoriously difficult to identify and control, they cause damage to the crops, affecting farmer's productivity and profitability.

The company said Salibro is compatible with bacterial and fungal-feeding nematodes, as well as beneficial soil macrofauna, such as earthworms and soil mites, ensuring a balanced and thriving soil ecosystem.

Corteva Agriscience is a major American agricultural chemical and seed company. Originally an agricultural unit of DowDuPont, it later became one of the major standalone agricultural organisations in the world. PTI LUX TRB