Corteva launches Pixxaro weed control solution for wheat growers

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Corteva Agriscience has launched Pixxaro, a post-emergent herbicide designed to control broadleaf weeds in wheat crops across India, the company said on Wednesday.

The product combines Arylex active ingredient and Fluroxypyr to target problematic weed species, including Chenopodium album, Rumex dentatus, and Medicago denticulate, Corteva said in a statement.

Uncontrolled broadleaf weeds can reduce wheat yields by up to 36 per cent, according to research published by Punjab Agricultural University.

The weeds compete with crops for nutrients, moisture and sunlight, but are often given lower priority than narrow-leaf weeds in management programs.

Pixxaro is formulated to work in challenging conditions, including fog, providing flexible application windows for farmers, Corteva said.

The product demonstrated strong weed suppression and minimal crop damage in trials conducted across major wheat-growing states, the company added.

The launch includes farmer training programmes focused on safe handling, regulatory compliance and environmental stewardship, Corteva said.

India is the world's second-largest wheat producer, with the crop covering approximately 31 million hectares annually. PTI LUX TRB