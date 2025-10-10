Corteva updates insecticide product Delegate for Indian corn, cotton, chilli farmers

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) US-based Corteva Agriscience on Friday announced updates to its insecticide product Delegate, positioning the product as a key tool for integrated pest management in India's corn, cotton and chilli crops.
The updates emphasise Delegate's role in targeting Fall Armyworm in corn and thrips in cotton and chilli, while maintaining safety for beneficial insects including bees and natural predators, the company said in a statement.
The insecticide's refinements focus on strategic application timing rather than chemical formulation changes.
For corn, Corteva recommends spraying at 15-25 days after sowing to protect against Fall Armyworm, followed by a second application at 30-35 days to improve cob quality and yields.
In cotton, the company advises initial application at flowering to control thrips, with follow-up treatment during boll formation to protect against lepidopteran pests.
For chilli crops, targeted sprays during flowering and early fruit-setting stages are recommended to prevent thrips damage.
The product's residual effect reduces the need for frequent spraying, cutting labour and resource costs for farmers, Corteva said.
Delegate has been used by Indian farmers for several years to control key pests, while supporting integrated pest management practices that balance productivity with environmental sustainability.
The updates reflect Corteva's focus on precision agriculture solutions for India's farming sector, the company said. PTI LUX DRR