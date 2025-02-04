Cos make over 82,000 offers under PM Internship Scheme

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The second round of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) pilot project started from January 9 and in the first round, partner companies made 82,077 offers to 60,866 candidates, the government said on Tuesday.

The scheme, announced in the 2024-25 Budget, aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in the top 500 companies in five years and the pilot project began on October 3, 2024, that was targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in 2024-25.

More than 1.27 lakh internship opportunities were provided by the partner companies and around 6.21 lakh applications were received from more than 1.81 lakh applicants, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harish Malhotra told the Rajya Sabha.

"Based on the requirements sought by the companies in the internship opportunities offered and the qualifications of the applicants, in the first round of the pilot project, partner companies have made 82,077 internship offers to 60,866 candidates, out of which 28,141 candidates have accepted offers to join the internship, as on 29th January 2025," he said in a written reply.

The minister also said the second round of the pilot project started from January 9 and the companies are in the process of posting new as well as editing unfilled internship opportunities. PTI RAM SHW