Cosmo First begins operations of Rs 400-crore unit in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Cosmo First, a company engaged in making films for packaging, labels, lamination, and industrial applications, has started operations of its Rs 400-crore unit at Waluj industrial area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The new line boasts an annual capacity of 81,200 metric tonnes, which has increased the company's annual BOPP (Biaxially Oriented PolyPropylene) capacity to 2.77 lakh metric tonnes, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

"We expect the line to get filled fast due to the current favourable gap in demand and supply in the domestic industry. The new BOPP film line shall be eligible for state government incentives beside being the most cost-efficient line in India," said Pankaj Poddar, Cosmo First Group CEO. PTI AW HVA