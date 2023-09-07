Cost of vegetarian thali up 24 pc in Aug on higher tomato prices: Report

Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Higher tomato prices pushed up the cost of vegetarian thali by 24 per cent in August compared to the year-ago period, according to a report.

The cost, however, eased marginally when compared to July, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics monthly 'Roti Rice Rate' report said on Thursday.

In August, the cost of a vegetarian thali declined marginally month-on-month on a high base and was elevated year-on-year for the second time this fiscal, primarily because of firm tomato prices.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali rose 13 per cent year-on-year, it added.

Of the 24 per cent rise in the vegetarian thali cost, 21 per cent can be attributed solely to the price of tomato, which rose 176 per cent year-on-year to Rs 102 per kg in August compared to Rs 37 per kg in the same month last year, the report said.

As per the report, for non-vegetarian thali, the increase was less as the price of broilers, which contributes to more than 50 per cent of the cost, is estimated to have risen a moderate 1-3 per cent year-on-year.

A 17 per cent decline in the price of vegetable oil and 14 per cent in potatoes in August as against the year-ago period, cushioned the cost of both thalis to an extent, it said.

The report said the prices of thalis could drop in September as tomato retail price has halved month-on-month to Rs 51 per kg.

Also, the cost of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which was Rs 1,103 in August, has been cut to Rs 903 from September, could provide more relief to consumers, it added. PTI SM TRB TRB