Cottonseed oil cake futures almost flat on fresh bets

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday remained almost flat at Rs 3,325 per quintal in futures trade amid a lack of fresh triggers.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery traded higher by Rs 1, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 3,325 per quintal with an open interest of 8,030 lots.

Marketmen said investors were reluctant to take fresh bets amid lacklustre trade, keeping cottonseed oil cake prices almost unchanged. PTI DR BAL BAL