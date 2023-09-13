Cottonseed oil cake futures remain flat

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday remained flat at Rs 2,832 per quintal in futures trade as speculators maintained their positions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for September delivery traded flat at Rs 2,832 per quintal with an open interest of 27,130 lots.

Marketmen said the constant position maintained by participants at existing levels amid unchanged trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI SHW TRB TRB