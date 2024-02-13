Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday grew Rs 14 to Rs 2,412 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid a higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for February delivery traded higher Rs 14 or 0.58 per cent at Rs 2,412 per quintal with an open interest of 26,930 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid increasing demand for cattle feed mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI SGC DR