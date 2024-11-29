Cottonseed oil futures decline on weak demand

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday declined Rs 15 to Rs 2,751 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded lower by Rs 15 or 0.55 per cent at Rs 2,751 per quintal with an open interest of 18,740 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI DR DRR