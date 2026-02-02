Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday fell by Rs 26 to Rs 3,376 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for February delivery traded lower by Rs 26, or 0.76 per cent, to Rs 3,376 per quintal with an open interest of 41,400 lots. It had closed at Rs 3,402 per quintal on Sunday.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI HG ANU ANU