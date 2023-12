New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday remained flat at Rs 2,956 per quintal in futures trade as participants maintained their positions in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery remained flat at Rs 2,956 per quintal with an open interest of 34,250 lots.

Analysts said participants maintained their positions at existing levels. PTI SGC SHW