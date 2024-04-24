Cottonseed oil futures remained flat

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday remained flat at Rs 2,584 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for May delivery remained flat at Rs 2,584 per quintal with an open interest of 78,960 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI SGC DR