Cottonseed oil futures rise on high demand

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday rose Rs 16 to Rs 2,962.25 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions amid a higher demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded higher by Rs 16 or 0.54 per cent at Rs 2,962.25 per quintal with an open interest of 9,280 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid increasing demand for cattle feed mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI DR SHW