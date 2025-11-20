Cottonseed oil futures slip on soft demand

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday slipped by Rs 4 to Rs 2,874 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery traded lower by Rs 4, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 2,874 per quintal with an open interest of 19,640 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels amid a subdued trend in the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. PTI HG HG BAL BAL