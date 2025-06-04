Countries enthusiastic about partnering with India, says all-party delegation member in US

Washington, Jun 4 (PTI) Investing in India is increasingly viewed as an investment in "democracy", "responsible civilian leadership", and global progress, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is part of an all-party delegation visiting the US, has said.

Speaking to PTI, Surya highlighted the enthusiastic response from the four countries visited by the multiple-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The group arrived in the US on Tuesday after a visit to Brazil.

"Every single country was enthusiastic about what they can offer to India and what India can offer to them," he said, underlining that after addressing the agenda of Operation Sindoor, the delegation engaged in conversations focusing on potential partnerships in sectors like manufacturing and technology.

"People know that investment in India is investing in democracy and investment in India is investment in reponsilble civilian leadership," he said, adding that it means global progress as well.

On the other hand, he said these countries can only talk about terrorism with Pakistan.

The delegation travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and Brazil before arriving in Washington for the last leg of its tour.

"Many countries which are interested in manufacturing, which are interested in technology, they want to partner with India," said Surya.

He noted that every terrorist attack in the last 20-30 years that has rocked the world has had investigations directly or indirectly leading to Pakistan.

Speaking to PTI, another delegation member and Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said that "for American investments to continue to perform in India, India needs peace. India needs strong borders. India needs security." "We want to live in peace. We would prefer it if we have a stable neighbour. Nobody wants an unstable lunatic living next to you," he said The multi-party group will be engaging with members of the US Congress, American think tanks and media professionals during its visit.

The delegation also comprises Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI RD YAS GRS RD RD