Country Club Hospitality plans to raise USD 100 mn to set up premium leisure properties

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Ltd (CCHHL) is planning to raise USD 100 million to set up premium leisure properties in the country, a top company official said.

The funds will be raised either through GDR (global depository receipts) or FCCB (foreign currency convertible bonds), its Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy told PTI.

Reddy said the funds would be used for setting up clubs and resorts at various locations across India.

He said the company has turned debt-free by repaying Rs 600 crore in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal.

The Hyderabad-headquartered company operates and manages 30 properties on its own, while another 30 are managed through the franchise route.

Besides clubs and resorts, CCHHL has forayed into real estate projects, both in the residential and commercial space.

Reddy said such real estate projects would come up in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. PTI DC RBT