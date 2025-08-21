Country Club Hospitality to invest Rs 100 cr in Kerala in 4-5 years

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Country Club Hospitality and Holidays on Thursday announced that it is planning to invest Rs 100 crore in Kerala over the next 4-5 years.

The investment will strengthen the company's presence across key tourist destinations in the state, including Alappuzha, Munnar, Wayanad, Wagamon, and Kumarakom, the company said in a statement.

The investment will enable the company to tap into the growing demand for luxury hospitality and holiday experiences in the region, it stated.

"We are thrilled to announce our ambitious investment plans in Kerala, a state that has always been a favourite among travellers," Country Club Hospitality and Holidays Chairman and Managing Director Y Rajeev Reddy said. PTI SM SHW