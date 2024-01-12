Country confident gateway to developed India passes through Gujarat, says Amit Shah

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) The country is today confident that the gateway to a developed India passes through Gujarat, and it is our responsibility to maintain this trust, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday at the valedictory function of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

Advertisment

When Narendra Modi took over as prime minister (in 2014), India was the world's 11th largest economy, while it is the fifth largest now, whereas it will become the third biggest when he becomes PM for the third time, Shah asserted.

"The result of the beginning made from Gandhinagar in 2003 made India the fifth largest economy. Today, with this event, a new beginning is being made to realise the sankalp (promise) of a developed India before 2047," Shah said.

"The VGS has given a platform to ideas and innovations and worked to bring investment on the ground. This has not only helped Gujarat but the economy of the entire country. The model of Vibrant Gujarat has been accepted by many states and they have adopted the same model of industrial development," Shah said.

Advertisment

"Today the entire country has become confident that the gateway to developed India is passing through our Gujarat. And it is our responsibility to maintain this trust," he said.

Some 10 years ago, India was among the 'fragile five' economies, while it is among the top five today, he pointed out.

"On the global front, we were considered a dark spot. Today, we are a vibrant spot. The country has covered a journey from a silent prime minister to a visionary and vibrant prime minister," Shah said in a swipe at the previous UPA government under Dr Manmohan Singh.

Advertisment

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit has worked to give a direction to the country, Shah said, adding when Modi presented the idea before the (state) cabinet 20 years ago, he changed the entire structure of the summit, which was earlier held in a hall.

In a way the conclusion of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit also paves the way to realise the pledge of 'Amrit Kaal', he said.

India is the most "preferred destination for production and investment" and within the country it is Gujarat, he said.

Advertisment

India has emerged as a 'vishwa mitra' (friend of the world), Shah said, and observed that the valedictory function was being held on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who instilled confidence in the country and encouraged its youth.

In 20 years, Modi launched GIFT City, which has now become a reality, while people made fun when the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) was launched, he said.

Initiatives such as the automobile hub at Becharaji, PM MItra Park, mega food park, medical park, biotech park, agro park, and sea food park etc have presented a lot of possibilities in Gujarat, Shah said.

Advertisment

"This kind of policy-driven state culture was made by Modi and has been taken forward by (Chief Minister) Bhupendra Patel. Investors of the world will prefer Gujarat and India, and maximum use of these infrastructure will take India forward," he said.

Asserting that many new beginnings have been made through structural reforms initiated by Modi, he said "these reforms have helped India perform and transform".

"We will realise the imagination of a self-confident, self-reliant India that Modiji has presented before us," Shah added.

Advertisment

The PM's leadership in the last decade has given political stability, corruption-free government, public welfare policies, investment-friendly agenda and peaceful environment, which has worked to give pace to the country's economy, Shah said.

"Modiji has started the process for India to become a leader in the pillars of future business. Whether it is about electrical vehicle, battery, green growth, green hydrogen, bio-fuel, ethanol, space sector, digital public infrastructure, or semiconductor manufacturing. India has today emerged as pioneer in all these sectors," he said.

CM Patel has created a good environment to ensure they flourish on the ground, Shah claimed.

Foundations have been laid through policies for India to lead in health and education sectors, he added.

Through the new National Education Policy, India will again emerge as a hub of education within 10 years, while the PLI scheme, green hydrogen and space sector will see great growth, Shah said.

India's space sector will grow from USD 9 billion to USD 40 billion by 2030, and reforms have been made for the fintech and electronic manufacturing sector, among others, the Union Home Minister asserted. PTI KA PD BNM BNM