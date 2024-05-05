County Group delivers Noida's first ultra-luxury project; flats cost up to Rs 20 cr

Noida, May 5 (PTI) Real estate developer County Group on Sunday announced the delivery of its project 'County 107' -- the first ultra-luxury project of Noida, with the price of the apartments ranging from Rs 7 crore to Rs 20 crore.

With this, the group has also become the first developer to deliver three projects -- County 107, Ivy County and Coco County -- within 12 months in Noida and the Greater Noida area, a region known for real estate litigation and homebuyers distress.

Coco County (12.21 lakh sq ft) is located in Sector-10, Greater Noida (West), Ivy County (14.74 lakh sq ft) is located in Sector 75, Noida, and County 107 (14.78 lakh sq ft) is located in the posh Sector 107, Noida, the group said in a statement.

The three projects together have delivered an area of over 41 lakh sq ft with 1,600 inventories, it said.

"This achievement underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality results before time. Delivering more than 1,600 units across three projects, that too one year before its committed RERA timelines reflects our commitment to County home-owners," Amit Modi, Director of County Group, said.

The developer has previously delivered projects like Orange County, Olive County, Cherry County, Coco County, besides Noida's first luxury project Cleo County, it said.

Also, the group had recently announced a Rs 5,000-crore investment in Sector 115 Noida to develop a 28-acre luxury project 'Ivory County'. PTI KIS DRR DRR