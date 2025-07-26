County Group sells 500 luxury flats in Ghaziabad project for Rs 1,600 cr

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Realty firm County Group has sold 500 luxury apartments in a project in Ghaziabad for Rs 1,600 crore on strong demand for its premium homes.

Last week, the company launched the first phase of its premium residential project 'Jade County', situated along NH24 in Ghaziabad. All 500 flats were sold for Rs 1,600 crore, County Group said in a statement on Saturday.

The flats were priced at Rs 2.5-6 crore. The first phase of the project has a developable area of 1.5 million square feet.

In June this year, County Group had said it will invest Rs 1,800 crore to develop this housing project, comprising 1,000 units.

The total size of the entire project is 13.33 acres with a developable area of 3 million square feet.

The company had bought this land parcel in Wave Group's large township 'Wave City' for Rs 400 crore.

Amit Modi, Director, County Group attributed the strong sales in the first phase of its project to location advantage and high demand for luxury homes in Delhi-NCR.

He said the company's track record of executing project in time has also helped in sales. The project will be developed as per green norms and is slated for phased delivery from 2030.

County Group has delivered nearly 18 million square feet of living spaces to more than 10,000 families.

The group is constructing more than 20 million square feet area of residential and commercial spaces in Delhi-NCR.