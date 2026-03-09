County group to invest over Rs 1,200 cr to build luxury housing project in Noida

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Realty firm County Group will invest more than Rs 1,200 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Noida.

In a statement on Monday, the company said it has launched a 5-acre project, 'Clove County', at Sector 151 along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. It will build 226 apartments in this project.

The investment to develop this upcoming project exceeds Rs 1,200 crore, it added.

The price ranges from Rs 10 crore to Rs 18 crore.

Amit Modi, Director, County Group, said the company had bought this land parcel in an auction for nearly Rs 500 crore.

He said the demand for luxury homes remains strong in Noida.

County Group is one of the leading real estate developers based in the National Capital Region (NCR).

It has developed many residential and commercial projects across Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and New Delhi, comprising 20 million square feet of area.