Courtyard by Marriott debuts in Jharkhand

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Courtyard by Marriott on Tuesday announced the opening of 111-key Courtyard by Marriott Ranchi, marking the debut of the first Marriott International brand in Jharkhand.

"We are excited to mark a significant milestone in our expansion journey in India with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Ranchi, our first in the vibrant, capital of Jharkhand.

"This launch underscores our commitment to entering promising markets like Ranchi, which offers a unique blend of urban energy and natural beauty," Marriott International Regional Vice President, South Asia, Ranju Alex said in a statement. PTI SM SHW