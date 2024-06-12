Coworking firm 315Work Avenue gives on lease 450 desks to US-based MoEngage

Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) Coworking firm 315Work Avenue has given on lease 450 desks at its facility in Bengaluru to US-based MoEngage.

The company has leased an additional 450 seats to MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform. It had earlier leased 450 seats to MoEngage, totalling to 900 seats now, according to a statement on Tuesday.

This office space, which is around 45,000 square feet, is located in upmarket Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue, said: "In the last couple of years, we have leased spaces to several corporate and large enterprise customers, demonstrating our ability to meet the specific needs of businesses. Our aim now is to keep expanding our portfolio, grow revenue and remain profitable." 315Work Avenue currently manages 20 lakh square feet space totalling around 40,000 seats across 40 prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune.

The company is also in advanced discussions to spread its geographical footprint in Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad markets, along with strengthening its presence in the existing markets.