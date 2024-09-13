Coworking firm 315Work Avenue takes on lease 56,000 sq ft office space in Pune to expand biz

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Co-working space provider 315Work Avenue has taken on lease 56,000 sq ft office space in Pune to expand its business amid rising demand for flexible workspace.

Bengaluru-based 315Work Avenue currently has a portfolio around 2.5 million (25 lakh) square feet space totalling around 50,000 seats across multiple prime locations in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune.

The company is also looking to spread its geographical footprint in the Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad and strengthen its presence in the current markets.

In Pune, 315Work Avenue has six centres spread around 0.6 million (6 lakh) square feet, with leading developers like Ascendas, Panchshil and Raheja, totalling around 12,000 seats.

Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315Work Avenue, said, "Pune's coworking market has seen significant growth during the last few years, led by a burgeoning young population, the presence of large tech corporates, and the proliferation of numerous startups." PTI MJH DRR