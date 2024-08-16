Coworking firm Awfis posts Rs 2.78 cr profit in Jun qtr; revenue up 39 pc at Rs 268 cr

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Co-working firm Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.78 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal, driven by revenue growth.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 8.30 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 267.8 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal year from Rs 192.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on August 13.

Awfis is one of the leading flexible workspace providers in the country. It provides a wide spectrum of flexible workspace solutions, ranging from individual flexible desk needs to customised office spaces for startups, SMEs as well as for large corporates and multinational corporations.

The company is present in all Tier 1 and seven Tier 2 cities, covering 16 cities and 48 micro markets in India.

At present, Awfis has 169 operational centres, comprising 5 million square feet of area and 1,00,398 desks. It also has 16 centres under fit-outs with 11,640 seating capacity.