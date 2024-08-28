Coworking firm Awfis takes 3 lakh sq ft office space on lease in Pune from Nyati Group

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has taken 3 lakh square feet office space on lease in Pune from Nyati Group to expand business.

In a statement on Wednesday, Awfis said it has partnered with Nyati group for an additional 3 lakh square feet of Grade-A workspace.

With this addition, Awfis now has a total of half a million square feet Grade-A flexible workspace with the Nyati Group.

Through this partnership, Awfis will introduce premium flexible workspaces in Nyati Group's prime commercial properties 'Nyati Empress' in Viman Nagar and 'Nyati Enthral' in Kharadi.

Commenting on the development, Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director, of Awfis Space Solutions said, "Our strategic partnership with Nyati Group, allows us to provide innovative and flexible workspace solutions to a wider clientele in Pune." With the increasing demand for managed offices in Pune, he said the company is poised to offer premium workspaces that are both adaptable and accessible.

"This enables companies to thrive in a dynamic business environment, setting a new benchmark for workplace excellence, and empowering businesses to thrive in Pune's vibrant landscape," Ramani said.

Nitin Nyati, Chairman and Managing Director of Nyati Group, said this strategic alliance with the Awfis marks a significant example of redefining the workspace landscape in Pune.

"Pune's thriving business ecosystem demands innovative and adaptable workspaces, and together, we are poised to meet and exceed these expectations," he said.