Coworking firm BHIVE gives over 900 desks to Nuvama on lease in Mumbai

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) BHIVE, which provides flexible office space, on Thursday said it has given on lease more than 900 desks to wealth management firm Nuvama at BKC in Mumbai.

Nuvama has taken 900-plus flexible office seats in BHIVE Platinum BKC, Adani Inspire BKC, Mumbai.

Nuvama Group's corporate office is already located in the BKC Inspire building with a seating space of over 700 employees.

"We…welcome Nuvama to BHIVE Platinum BKC, Mumbai, our first significant expansion outside of Bengaluru. This landmark deal exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class, flexible office spaces that cater to the diverse needs of dynamic enterprises," Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO of BHIVE Workspace, said.

The deal was facilitated by real estate consultant Colliers.

BHIVE Workspace is one of India's leading providers of enterprise co-working and managed office spaces, offering over 27 centres, 28,000-plus seats, and 1.8 million square feet across Mumbai and Bengaluru. PTI MJH MJH SHW