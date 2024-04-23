Coworking firm The Executive Centre elevates Rajat Kapur, Manish Khedia as MDs

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Hong Kong-based The Executive Centre, which provides flexible office space, on Tuesday announced leadership changes in South Asia and the Middle East region following the resignation of Nidhi Marwah who was group MD of South Asia and GCC.

Advertisment

The Executive Centre (TEC) entered India in 2008 with its first property in Mumbai. It currently has more than 40 centres, comprising over 15,000 desks across seven major cities.

In a statement, TEC said there has been a change in its leadership for the South Asia and the Middle East region with the promotion of its key senior executives.

"Rajat Kapur will be assuming the role of Managing Director, North India, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while Manish Khedia will be the Managing Director for South India, West India and Sri Lanka," it added.

Marwah resigned earlier this month.

Speaking on his new role, Kapur said, "The flexible workspace segment has been witnessing a steady rise in demand and the future looks promising. As we now embark on a new chapter of exponential growth, our goal is to enhance our presence in the South Asia and the Middle East regions." Further Khedia said, "As TEC celebrates its 30-year milestone in the industry, we are well positioned to steadily capture the premium flexible workspace market share specifically in West and South India." In 2023, TEC expanded its footprint exponentially with an addition of 26 new centres across its network globally. Driven by strong client demand, South Asia and the Middle East saw the most significant growth with 12 new centre openings, effectively doubling TEC's footprint in the region since the pre-pandemic period. PTI MJH SHW