COWRKS expands managed workspace footprint to 1 million sq ft across major cities

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Premium flexible workspaces provider Cowrks on Friday announced that it has expanded its managed workspace footprint to over 1 million square feet across major cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.
The company recently launched the Enterprise Plus portfolio to offer dedicated managed office spaces along with end-to-end design and operational capabilities to enterprises and global capability centres (GCC).
This strategic expansion marks a new phase in the company’s journey, driven by rising demand from enterprise firms and GCCs for custom-built, fully managed workspace solutions, Brookfield Properties-owned Cowrks said in a statement.
Spanning key metro markets including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, and Hyderabad, these developments position Enterprise Plus as a key growth driver for the company’s expansion strategy, it added.
Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Brookfield Properties, said, "As a preferred partner for enterprises and GCCs, Enterprise Plus is uniquely positioned to address today’s evolving needs while shaping the future of managed offices. PTI IAS BAL