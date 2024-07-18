COWRKS opens 4 co-working centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru to meet office demand

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Co-working firm COWRKS has opened four new centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru comprising a 1.4 lakh square feet area to meet the rising demand for flexible office space.

COWRKS, which is owned by Brookfield Properties Company, provides premium workspace solutions in India, specialising in managed and flexible workspaces. It has a presence in six major cities with a portfolio of 34 operational centres comprising more than 21,000 desks.

"This expansion will add 1.4 lakh sq ft, increasing the brand's total presence across India to 15 lakh sq ft," COWRKS said in a statement on Thursday.

"The launch of these new centres reflects the growing demand for Grade A flexible office solutions from both startups and large enterprises, which aligns with our strategic goals," Parul Thakur, Senior Vice President & Business Head at COWRKS, said.

This demand is driven by the need for workspaces that offer operational efficiencies, workspace flexibility, employee engagement and business continuity, Thakur said.

COWRKS serves a diverse clientele, catering to top Fortune 500 companies, startups and prominent unicorns.