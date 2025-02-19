Cox & Kings to expand India presence with 10 new franchisees across key cities

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Travel brand Cox & Kings, which was acquired by Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm Wilson & Hughes last year through insolvency proceedings, on Wednesday announced expansion of its India presence with the launch of 10 new franchisees in key cities.

With growing interest from entrepreneurs and travel enthusiasts, Cox & Kings plans to establish 300 franchises, preferred agents, and holiday clubs across India and globally over the next two years, the company said in a statement.

In June last year, Wilson & Hughes acquired the brand and its associated collateral in 2024 through a resolution process in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for an undisclosed sum.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to cater to the rising demand for outbound, domestic, and inbound travel. The new locations will provide travellers with personalised planning, expert consultation, and seamless booking services, all backed by advanced technology, Cox & Kings stated.

Karan Agarwal, Director at Cox & Kings, said: "Our expansion into new cities reflects our commitment to providing world-class services, ensuring our franchise partners stay ahead in a competitive market while offering exceptional experiences to modern travellers." The expansion comes at a time when India's travel industry is experiencing significant growth. According to industry reports, the country's outbound travel market is projected to exceed 50 million travellers by 2030, with rising demand for destinations such as Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Canada, and Japan.

Domestic travel is also surging, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, driven by increased disposable income and a growing appetite for leisure travel.

The acquisition by Wilson & Hughes Limited in 2024 included only the brand, with no assets or liabilities from previous ownership.