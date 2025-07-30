CP Plus owner Aditya Infotech IPO gets subscribed 6.87 times on day 2 of offer

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The IPO of Aditya Infotech Ltd, which offers video security and surveillance products under 'CP Plus' brand, fetched 6.87 times subscription on the day two of bidding on Wednesday.
The initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 7,71,16,314 shares against 1,12,23,759 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 20.06 times while the quota for non-institutional investors received 11.45 times subscription. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category got 24 per cent subscription.
The initial public offer of Aditya Infotech Ltd got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding on Tuesday.
Aditya Infotech on Monday raised over Rs 582 crore from anchor investors.
The Rs 1,300-crore IPO will conclude on Thursday. The price band has been fixed at Rs 640-675 per share.
The company's IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 800 crore by promoters.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 375 crore have been earmarked for payment of debt while a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.
Aditya Infotech offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under 'CP Plus' brand.
In addition, the company offers solutions and services such as fully integrated security systems and security-as-a-service directly and through its distribution network.
ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book running lead managers to the issue. PTI SUM HVA