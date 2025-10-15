CP Plus to make 90 lakh CCTV IP cameras in 3 yrs using indigenous chip

New Delhi: Surveillance camera maker CP Plus plans to manufacture 90 lakh CCTV IP cameras over the next three years using chips designed by indigenous company L&T Semiconductor Technologies, a statement said on Wednesday.

The system-on-computers chipset developed by L&T Semiconductor Technologies (LTSCT) support high-resolution imaging of up to eight megapixels ensuring superior image clarity for critical surveillance applications, the fabless chip company said.

"LTSCT has entered into a strategic partnership with CP PLUS. Under this agreement, CP PLUS will manufacture nine million CCTV IP cameras over the next three years, powered by LTSCT’s indigenously designed Vision System-on-Chip (SoC) technology," the semiconductor firm said.

This is the first time a surveillance camera is planned to be made using chips from an Indian company.

At LTSCT, our mission is to design semiconductors that are not only energy-efficient and high-performing but also foundational to India’s technological sovereignty. This partnership with CP PLUS allows us to take our India-designed Vision AI SoCs into millions of surveillance cameras that protect lives and assets daily," LTSCT, chief executive, Sandeep Kumar said.

CP Plus parent firm Aditya Infotech, managing director, Aditya Khemka, said that the alliance represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class security solutions powered by Indian innovation.

"By integrating LTSCT’s advanced SoC technology, we are creating surveillance solutions that are smarter, more secure and built on India's own technological foundation," Khemka said.