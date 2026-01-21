CPDL rolls out its first monthly electricity billing system

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (PTI) Chandigarh Power Distribution Ltd (CPDL) has commenced monthly electricity billing for domestic and non-domestic consumers with effect from January 19, marking an important step towards enhancing operational excellence, billing accuracy, transparency and streamlined processes for consumers, according to a statement on Wednesday.

This step further underscores CPDL's commitment towards enhancing its customer-centricity, service efficiency, and focus on billing accuracy, it said.

CPDL, which is responsible for distribution and retail supply of electricity in Chandigarh, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eminent Electricity Distribution Ltd, part of the CESC power business under the flagship of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

The transition to monthly billing is part of CPDL's commitment to modernise its meter reading and billing process, supported by the adoption of technology-led processes and infrastructure upgrades, as per the statement.

The statement quoting a spokesperson from CPDL said, "From January 2026, CPDL will roll out monthly electricity billing for all domestic and non-residential consumers in Chandigarh, replacing the existing bi-monthly cycle.

"This move, in line with Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission's directions, will provide relief from high consolidated bills, improve transparency, and strengthen operational efficiency. Consumers will also be able to access duplicate bills directly on their mobile phones at no additional cost." PTI SUN TRB