CPP Investments invests USD 217.13 mn in 2023-24 in NHIT

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) on Thursday said it has invested USD 217.13 million in 2023-24 in the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), an infrastructure investment trust sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India.

Advertisment

CPP Investments, in a statement, said it has invested an additional USD 394.78 million in Interise Trust (formerly IndInfravit Trust) in 2023-24 to help fund the acquisition of four operating road concessions.

According to the statement, it has committed USD 100 million in the last fiscal to Kedaara Capital Fund IV, which will focus on mid-market buyout and minority growth investments in India.

CPP Investments also committed USD 300 million in 2023-24 to an India-based asset manager that focuses on structured and private credit opportunities in the country.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is a professional investment management organisation that manages the fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan.

To build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL