Crayons Advertising posts Rs 5 cr profit in H1

New Delhi: Crayons Advertising, an integrated advertising agency, has posted a net profit of Rs 5.11 crore in the first half of the current financial year.

The company was listed at NSE Emerge in May 2023.

The company reported total revenues of Rs 93.62 crore in the April-September period of the 2023-24, against Rs 118.17 crore in the year ago period.

"The first half of the (fiscal) year was highlighted by our listing -- making us the only integrated advertising agency in the country to achieve this feat," Crayons Advertising Chairman and Managing Director said Kunal Lalani.

The company said it continued to bag integrated service duties from clients in the government and private sector, including DGIPR Madhya Pradesh and Invest UP (Government of Uttar Pradesh).

During the half-year under review, Crayons was also associated with the National Education Policy programme for the Ministry of Education in Delhi.

In a statement, the company said it bagged the mandate to produce two brand films for Indian Oil Corp Ltd starring John Abraham.

The company said it is expecting to launch its creative studio by the end of the fiscal, aiming to create additional inventory and integration opportunities for all brands.

Crayons Advertising has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Lucknow.