Crayons bags event management mandate for Nua-O District Festival in Odisha

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Advertising solutions provider Crayons on Tuesday said it has bagged the event management mandate for Nua-O District Festival in Odisha.
Odisha's 30 districts will be included in the celebration, and Crayons has been assigned to oversee Clusters II (Bargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Sundargarh) and V (Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri), a company statement said.
Crayons has won the event management mandate for the coveted Nua-O District Festival by the government of Odisha's department of sports and youth services, it stated.
Odisha launched the Nua-O District festival in December at Angul with participation from over 15,000 youths performing a spectrum of activities. The grand finale is scheduled for February 5. PTI KKS SGC HVA