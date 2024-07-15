‘Create separate fund for accident victims of non-insured vehicles’

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae for motor accident compensation claims Justice J R Midha on Monday pitched for a separate fund to compensate accident victims involving non-insured vehicles.

According to the International Road Federation (IRF), more than 50 per cent of vehicles in India are not insured.

Midha also expressed concern at pathetic road conditions in the country as well as poor care of drivers who are made to drive for hours without rest or proper sleep at night "A separate fund can be created by the government to compensate the non-insured motor vehicle owners or accident victims.

"...a small cess can be added in fuel price or at time of registration of vehicles for such victims," he said while speaking at an event organised by the International Road Federation (IRF).

As judge of Delhi High Court, Justice Midha framed a special scheme for time-bound settlement of motor accident claims within 90 to 120 days which was implemented in Delhi from April 2010.

Expressing concern at the recent spate of drunk driving accidents in various parts of the country Midha said, "The restaurants should serve liquor to those only who have a vehicle driver or agree to hire a driver provided by the restaurant to drop him home." According to him, some restaurants in Mumbai started this concept for some time and this should be part of the bar licence of a restaurant service liquor.

Also, speaking at the event, IRF President (Emeritus) K K Kapila said road accidents and resulting fatalities in India are an exceedingly serious problem.

There is an urgent need to work in a coordinated manner to improve the scenario of road safety by bringing all stakeholders from all levels of governance, he added. PTI BKS CS MR