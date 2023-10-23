Creative Graphics aims four-fold rise in revenue to Rs 350 cr by FY25

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Integrated packaging ecosystem player Creative Graphics Solutions is aiming for a four-fold increase in its revenue to Rs 350 crore in the next fiscal by focusing on pharmaceutical and FMCG sectors.

In a release, the Noida-headquartered company said that it has firmed up its capex plans to be funded through an SME public issue and appointed Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd as the Lead Manager to the issue.

Established in 2001, Creative Graphics Solutions has a diversified business model, encompassing an integrated packaging ecosystem – comprising flexo plates, end-to-end pre-media services, and a packaging solutions portfolio for pharmaceutical companies.

"All consumer and pharma companies focus on packaging as a strategy to invite consumer attention, improve quality perception and, most importantly, use newer and more environment-friendly materials. These trends have led to a rapid acceleration in the adoption of Flexographic printing," said Deepanshu Goel, founder and Managing Director, Creative Graphics Solutions.

The company expects to cross the Rs 350 crore revenue mark by 2024-25 compared to Rs 90 crore revenue in 2022-23.

Deepanshu further said the Pharma sector has continued to push boundaries regarding packaging innovation, and the company's subsidiary Wahren caters to the pharma majors, owing to its capabilities in offering solutions.

Wahren India started its packaging unit in June 2023, and since then, it has achieved complete operational stability, the release said.

During the past quarter, the company has stabilised its operations in the new Wahren plant and aims to improve its capacity utilisation and efficiency going forward, the release said.

At the same time, the company aims to expand its flexo plate capacities, given the sustained flow of order books from its marquee customers, it added.

Creative Graphics aims to capitalise on the rise of flexography plates, the adoption of sustainable packaging materials and the implementation of enhanced branding technologies.